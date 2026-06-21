BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,469 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 103,392 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Qualcomm by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,307 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 1.9% in the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 5.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.77. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers.

Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story.

Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform.

Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Article: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the new world of AI agents

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?

Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Article: QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Could Be 34.2% Overvalued Despite Its Recent Rally

Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Article: Strength Seen in Qualcomm (QCOM): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One recent valuation piece says Qualcomm may be roughly 34% overvalued after its rally, which could pressure the stock if investors begin to focus on fundamentals rather than momentum.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $188.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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