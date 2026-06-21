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BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $20.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Fidelity National Information Services logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the first quarter, ending with 447,017 shares valued at about $20.97 million.
  • FIS reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion, with revenue up 30.1% year over year. The company also issued full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $6.22 to $6.32.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 4.6%. Meanwhile, analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.33.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,017 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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