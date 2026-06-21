BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $41.27 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,105 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,925 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $41,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock worth $205,290,000 after buying an additional 935,432 shares in the last quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zoetis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,331,000 after buying an additional 891,921 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted ZTS recently outperformed the broader market, but that commentary was largely backward-looking and did not change the heavier focus on litigation headlines. Article Title

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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