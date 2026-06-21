BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $44.64 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,074 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $44,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $242.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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