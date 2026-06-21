BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $47.97 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,997 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 120,917 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in eBay by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,809,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $8,220,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,804 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $108.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Article Title

Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Article Title

Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts.

eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Article Title

Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that eBay faces a new trial over harassment claims after a settlement effort failed, introducing another legal overhang for investors. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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