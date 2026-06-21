BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $54.45 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,659 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,727 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.10.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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