BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in CME Group were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,976 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Get CME Group alerts: Sign Up

CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME continues to be highlighted as a dividend and value stock, with analysts noting its strong capital returns, electronic trading growth, and global product expansion could support a long-term rebound. Article Title

CME continues to be highlighted as a dividend and value stock, with analysts noting its strong capital returns, electronic trading growth, and global product expansion could support a long-term rebound. Positive Sentiment: One market note said CME may be undervalued after the CEO succession announcement, suggesting the stock could have upside if investors view the leadership transition as orderly. Article Title

One market note said CME may be undervalued after the CEO succession announcement, suggesting the stock could have upside if investors view the leadership transition as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: CME named longtime finance chief Julie Winkler as its next CEO, while Terry Duffy will step into an executive chairman role; the move appears planned and may reduce uncertainty, but it also marks a major leadership change. Article Title

CME named longtime finance chief Julie Winkler as its next CEO, while Terry Duffy will step into an executive chairman role; the move appears planned and may reduce uncertainty, but it also marks a major leadership change. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also taking legal action against the CFTC over approval of perpetual crypto futures, arguing the products should be treated as swaps rather than futures. The case could affect CME’s role in crypto derivatives, but the financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

The company is also taking legal action against the CFTC over approval of perpetual crypto futures, arguing the products should be treated as swaps rather than futures. The case could affect CME’s role in crypto derivatives, but the financial impact is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a Sell rating on CME and trimmed its price target, citing leadership transition risk and regulatory uncertainty, which may be weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.56 and a 52-week high of $329.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.CME Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here