BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,752 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,214 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ELV opened at $388.77 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $426.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $375.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.11.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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