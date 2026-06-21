BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 147,311 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here