BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth $519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oklo Trading Down 5.7%

Oklo stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,742,683.31. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo’s licensing strategy is being viewed as a key de-risking step, with DOE milestones and NRC progress potentially supporting a repeatable reactor rollout and reducing regulatory uncertainty. OKLO's Licensing Strategy Aims to Support Reactor Rollout

Oklo’s licensing strategy is being viewed as a key de-risking step, with DOE milestones and NRC progress potentially supporting a repeatable reactor rollout and reducing regulatory uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains on Oklo’s nuclear growth story, including a recent LOI tied to Aurora nuclear fuel supply and CEO comments that the company is targeting power production in about two years, which supports the long-term bull case. As Centrus Order Backlog Swells, Growth Acceleration Can Trigger Stock Upside

Investor attention remains on Oklo’s nuclear growth story, including a recent LOI tied to Aurora nuclear fuel supply and CEO comments that the company is targeting power production in about two years, which supports the long-term bull case. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting America’s accelerating nuclear buildout, stronger fuel supply, and AI-driven electricity demand continues to keep Oklo in the center of the clean-power and data-center energy trade. America's Nuclear Buildout Gains Speed

Commentary highlighting America’s accelerating nuclear buildout, stronger fuel supply, and AI-driven electricity demand continues to keep Oklo in the center of the clean-power and data-center energy trade. Negative Sentiment: One article argues Oklo is falling because momentum is shifting toward large nuclear reactors rather than small modular ones, raising concerns that investor enthusiasm for OKLO’s core business model may be cooling. Why Oklo Stock Keeps Going Down

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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