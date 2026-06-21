BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 106,521 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,328 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 106,521 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Amphenol were worth $37,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.98 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here