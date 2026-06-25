BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 34,035 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 150.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,624 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

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About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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