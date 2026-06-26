BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 120,275 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,275 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in IonQ were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,178 shares of the company's stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 368,045 shares during the period. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $151,662.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage says Washington’s push into quantum computing is elevating IonQ as one of the sector’s key beneficiaries, with federal efforts and direct support for quantum developers reinforcing the company’s strategic importance. Article title

Fresh coverage says Washington’s push into quantum computing is elevating IonQ as one of the sector’s key beneficiaries, with federal efforts and direct support for quantum developers reinforcing the company’s strategic importance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to highlight IonQ’s technology leadership and rapid revenue growth, keeping the long-term growth story intact despite near-term volatility. Article title

Analysts and commentators continue to highlight IonQ’s technology leadership and rapid revenue growth, keeping the long-term growth story intact despite near-term volatility. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around IonQ versus Quantinuum underscores ongoing investor interest in quantum accuracy and commercialization leadership, which can support sentiment toward the stock. Article title

Coverage around IonQ versus Quantinuum underscores ongoing investor interest in quantum accuracy and commercialization leadership, which can support sentiment toward the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles on “quantum computing stocks to keep an eye on” and broader sector rotation suggest continued attention to the group, but do not materially change IonQ’s fundamentals on their own. Article title

Recent articles on “quantum computing stocks to keep an eye on” and broader sector rotation suggest continued attention to the group, but do not materially change IonQ’s fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A director sold a relatively small block of shares, which may add some short-term caution but is not large enough by itself to alter the investment thesis. Article title

A director sold a relatively small block of shares, which may add some short-term caution but is not large enough by itself to alter the investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: IonQ was also hit by a report noting it suffered a larger drop than the broader market, reinforcing concerns that the stock remains highly volatile. Article title

IonQ was also hit by a report noting it suffered a larger drop than the broader market, reinforcing concerns that the stock remains highly volatile. Negative Sentiment: Other commentary warns that investors are starting to separate quantum “winners” from “losers,” and some coverage points to stretched valuations and execution risk across the sector. Article title

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here