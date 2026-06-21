BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 166,252 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 166,252 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Bank of America by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,380,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

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