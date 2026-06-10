BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 18,091 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in NRG Energy by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 1,970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.6%

NRG Energy stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.69.

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About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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