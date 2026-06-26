BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 284,144 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 284,144 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s acquisition of Composer expands its AI investing tools and could improve user engagement and retention if the platform gains traction. Yahoo Finance: SoFi deepens AI-powered trading ambitions with Composer deal

SoFi’s acquisition of Composer expands its AI investing tools and could improve user engagement and retention if the platform gains traction. Positive Sentiment: SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among Zacks users, suggesting continued investor interest and trading momentum. Zacks: SoFi is attracting investor attention

SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among Zacks users, suggesting continued investor interest and trading momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and valuation still seen as rich relative to execution risk.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and valuation still seen as rich relative to execution risk. Negative Sentiment: An executive vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may create some caution even though the sale was not unusual. InsiderTrades: Insider selling by SoFi EVP

An executive vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may create some caution even though the sale was not unusual. Negative Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful bearish positioning change, so there is little evidence of a new short-squeeze setup to drive the stock higher.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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