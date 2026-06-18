Biglari Sardar Grows Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Biglari Sardar grew its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up approximately 25.3% of Biglari Sardar's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Biglari Sardar's holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Down 3.3%

RACE opened at $354.15 on Thursday. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $312.51 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $347.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $470.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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