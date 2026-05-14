Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 209.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $333,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,389 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $232,924,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders.

TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook.

The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Article Title

Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Positive Sentiment: New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Article Title

New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong.

Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares also face periodic pressure from broader chip-sector selloffs and concerns that heavy AI spending could cool, which could trigger profit-taking in the stock. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $399.97 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $363.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here