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BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BKM Wealth Management trimmed its Invesco QQQ position by 61.8% in Q4, selling 6,029 shares and leaving 3,724 shares valued at $2,288,000.
  • Several large institutions added to QQQ—most notably IMS Investment Management (+68.6%, +712,026 shares)—bringing total institutional ownership to about 44.58%.
  • QQQ is trading near its 1‑year high (~$664) with inflows supported by a lower VIX and tech/semiconductor strength, but faces risks from geopolitics, stretched technicals, and new competing Nasdaq‑100 ETFs; the fund's yield is roughly 0.4%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $741,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $664.10 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $606.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.40. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $462.43 and a 1 year high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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