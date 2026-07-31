Black Hills Corporation $BKH Stock Position Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) by 491.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 67,717 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Black Hills worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,100,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $67,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,020 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,592,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $110,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17,790.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 849,073 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 844,327 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10,853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 658,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,275,922 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 634,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company's stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.703 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills's payout ratio is 73.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $304,969.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,958.92. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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