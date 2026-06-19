BlackRock $BLK Holdings Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 5,190.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 5,386,640 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.1% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.54% of BlackRock worth $5,876,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 321 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

BLK opened at $1,051.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,046.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,051.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,264.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

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