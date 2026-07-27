BlackRock $BLK Position Increased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,748 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Diest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29.9% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,578 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,054.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,041.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $917.39 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised BlackRock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,270.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,304.29.

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Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

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BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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