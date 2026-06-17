Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 103,804 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of American Tower worth $119,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $184.39 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here