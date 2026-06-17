Blair William & Co. IL Has $109.65 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,048 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Waste Management worth $109,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,916,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 218.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,805 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $302,494,000 after buying an additional 939,455 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 163.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,701 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $309,317,000 after purchasing an additional 869,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,436,462 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,487,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,255 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,209.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $150,466,000 after purchasing an additional 660,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Weiss Ratings cut Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $218.73 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $222.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $248.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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