Blair William & Co. IL Has $248.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $248,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1%

ISRG stock opened at $417.07 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.68 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $441.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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