Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,992 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 36,287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Qualcomm worth $92,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 3.1%

QCOM stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

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Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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