Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,578 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 60,674 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.75% of Veeva Systems worth $274,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

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