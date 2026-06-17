Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,346,463 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 902.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,695 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,346,463 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL's holdings in Netflix were worth $140,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Netflix by 20,869.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 3.6%

NFLX stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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