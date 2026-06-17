Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 248,598 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 248,598 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.57% of BWX Technologies worth $248,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE BWXT opened at $197.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.48. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.84 and a one year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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