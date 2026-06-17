Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,560 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $147,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,576,465 shares of the technology company's stock worth $599,653,000 after purchasing an additional 73,833 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,475,822.32. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock valued at $380,853,419. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

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