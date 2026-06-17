BLKBRD Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BLKBRD Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 54,104 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom by 23,611.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 44,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 56,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 305,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $105,691,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Investopedia article

Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Zacks article

Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Broadcom’s post-earnings decline was driven by cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, suggesting investors are reassessing how much upside is already priced in. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $376.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $407.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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