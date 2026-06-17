BLKBRD Asset Management LP Has $4 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BLKBRD Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,400 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 5.4% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 57,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,988,000 after purchasing an additional 391,959 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $319.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here