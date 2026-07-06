Bloom Energy Corporation $BE is Marietta Investment Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,832 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $271.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $281.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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