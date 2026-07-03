Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Acquired by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 396.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,687 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Leonteq Securities AG's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,985,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $239,683,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $271.13 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $351.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day moving average is $190.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play

Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Bloom Energy’s $25B partnership targets AI’s next bottleneck

Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook.

An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Zacks downgrade coverage

Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may already be priced for near-perfect execution after a huge run-up, raising valuation-risk concerns if Bloom fails to deliver on its ambitious AI backlog.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $236.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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