Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 435.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,655 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $258.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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