Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,092 shares of company stock valued at $95,003,475. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE BE opened at $290.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $302.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,799.74 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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