Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,235 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,425 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.1%

BE stock opened at $206.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.65. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $351.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 274.75 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and AI demand: Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Mizuho upgrades Bloom Energy

Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results continue to support the bull case: Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Bloom Energy shares gap up after strong earnings

Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and technical volatility are limiting conviction: Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks.

Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Hunterbrook challenges fuel-cell performance claims: Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Hunterbrook report challenges fuel-cell performance

Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class-action announcements add legal overhang: Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Bloom Energy class action investor alert

Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst views weigh on sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $176 and maintained an “Equal Weight” rating, while BMO issued a pessimistic forecast. Those targets contrast sharply with Mizuho’s bullish outlook and highlight uncertainty over whether Bloom’s growth expectations justify its valuation. Bloom Energy analyst coverage

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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