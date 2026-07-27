Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys New Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $13,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $252.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $252.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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