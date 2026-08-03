Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 374.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,565 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,896 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Blue Owl Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $10.33 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $693.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $693.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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