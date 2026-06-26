Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $532.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.41 billion, a PE ratio of 174.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.94 and a 200-day moving average of $294.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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