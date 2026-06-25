Blue Trust Inc. Sells 4,220 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,277 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of ORCL opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $453.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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