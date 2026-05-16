Blue Water Asset Management Acquires Shares of 20,039 CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Blue Water Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,039 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. CMS Energy makes up 0.5% of Blue Water Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 653.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Diane Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.70 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,382.30. This trade represents a 260.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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