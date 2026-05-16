Blue Water Asset Management Invests $935,000 in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Blue Water Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:DTE opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.33. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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