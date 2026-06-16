Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,351 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 44,257 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $961.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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