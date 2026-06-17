Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Investopedia article

Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Zacks article

Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Broadcom’s post-earnings decline was driven by cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, suggesting investors are reassessing how much upside is already priced in. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

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Broadcom Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of AVGO opened at $376.71 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.17 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $407.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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