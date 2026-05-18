Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its 12-month U.S. recession probability to 25% from 30%, citing a resilient labor market and solid economic activity. That suggests a healthier macro backdrop for banks and markets overall. Goldman Slashes Recession Risk Odds as Labor Market Remains Resilient

Goldman Sachs lowered its 12-month U.S. recession probability to 25% from 30%, citing a resilient labor market and solid economic activity. That suggests a healthier macro backdrop for banks and markets overall. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs analysts remained active across several names, including Buy ratings on Telefonica, MercadoLibre, Insulet, Marathon Petroleum, UnitedHealth and ORIC Pharma, showing the firm continues to influence market sentiment but without direct impact on GS itself.

Goldman Sachs analysts remained active across several names, including Buy ratings on Telefonica, MercadoLibre, Insulet, Marathon Petroleum, UnitedHealth and ORIC Pharma, showing the firm continues to influence market sentiment but without direct impact on GS itself. Neutral Sentiment: There were also multiple media references to Goldman strategists warning that the recent market rally and volatility setup could imply more upside, but those commentary pieces were market-wide in nature and not specific to Goldman Sachs stock.

There were also multiple media references to Goldman strategists warning that the recent market rally and volatility setup could imply more upside, but those commentary pieces were market-wide in nature and not specific to Goldman Sachs stock. Negative Sentiment: Financial stocks were weaker in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down about 0.5%, which likely pressured Goldman Sachs shares along with the broader sector. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower in Afternoon Trading

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,824 shares of company stock worth $25,062,242. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $949.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.50 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $878.61 and its 200-day moving average is $878.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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