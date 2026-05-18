Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,380 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,580 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,655,987 shares of the company's stock worth $380,666,000 after buying an additional 4,598,789 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company's stock worth $645,719,000 after buying an additional 2,572,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,294,445 shares of the company's stock worth $487,505,000 after buying an additional 1,850,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,126,249 shares of the company's stock worth $169,972,000 after buying an additional 1,664,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,896.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,189,005 shares of the company's stock worth $93,955,000 after buying an additional 1,159,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Colgate-Palmolive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed the company’s board, executive pay practices, and auditor, signaling continued investor support for management and governance. Article Title

Shareholders backed the company’s board, executive pay practices, and auditor, signaling continued investor support for management and governance. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly lowered its longer-term earnings outlook for Colgate-Palmolive, including FY2027 to $4.01 from $4.15 and FY2028 to $4.39 from $4.44, while keeping estimates near the broader consensus.

Zacks Research slightly lowered its longer-term earnings outlook for Colgate-Palmolive, including FY2027 to $4.01 from $4.15 and FY2028 to $4.39 from $4.44, while keeping estimates near the broader consensus. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut near-term estimates, including FY2026 to $3.80 from $3.89, Q2 2026 to $0.95 from $0.97, Q3 2026 to $0.91 from $0.96, and Q4 2026 to $0.96 from $1.00, raising concern about modest earnings headwinds.

The firm also cut near-term estimates, including FY2026 to $3.80 from $3.89, Q2 2026 to $0.95 from $0.97, Q3 2026 to $0.91 from $0.96, and Q4 2026 to $0.96 from $1.00, raising concern about modest earnings headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Additional trims to 2027 and 2028 quarterly forecasts point to a softer earnings trajectory, which can weigh on sentiment for a stable consumer staples stock like Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.20 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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