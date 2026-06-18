BNB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,649 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

BNB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $68,430,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,290,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,149,000 after buying an additional 418,434 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $333.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $893.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $269.72 and a 1-year high of $337.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $308.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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