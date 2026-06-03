BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,253 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.19% of Iron Mountain worth $46,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 98,657 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $10,482,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,642 shares of company stock valued at $33,934,571. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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