BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $11.43 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,605 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $135.82 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $233.78. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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